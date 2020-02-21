|
|
|
James R. LeBarre
Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 1:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating. Visitation Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to: Akron Children's Hospital Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44304. For complete obituary, please visit
www.swigarteasterling
funeralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling
330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020