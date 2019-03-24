Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
JAMES LOUIVE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
206 East Lincoln Way
MINERVA, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
206 East Lincoln Way
MINERVA, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES LOUIVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES R. LOUIVE


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES R. LOUIVE Obituary
James R. Louive

Age 81, of Minerva, died Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born August 31, 1937 in Canton to Frank and Helen (Krivon) Louive. He was self-employed working in dry wall and construction. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Judy L. (Gardner) Louive, whom he married July 20, 1965; three sons, Terry (Gretchen) Louive of Canton, Rick (Sylvie) Louive of Minerva, David (Shawna) Louive of Minerva, a daughter, Laura Weimer of Canton; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Louive, Eric (Shannon) Louive, Jacqui (Austin) Zwick, Tera Louive, Patrick Louive, James Louive, Adessa Louive, Matthew (Lydia) Kerns, David (Dana) Kerns, Emily Jeromin and 18 great grandchildren; five sisters, Jennifer Payton, Louise Louive, Rosa Buxton, Susie Bradford, Elizabeth Flemming; four brothers: Frank, Lawrence, Joe and Sam Louive. He is preceded in death by 3 sisters, Mary Waseman, JoAnn Keister and Veronica Scott.

Following cremation, funeral services will be held Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Stewart officiating. Friends may call 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home from 4-6 p.m. The family requests no flowers. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now