James R. Louive
Age 81, of Minerva, died Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born August 31, 1937 in Canton to Frank and Helen (Krivon) Louive. He was self-employed working in dry wall and construction. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Judy L. (Gardner) Louive, whom he married July 20, 1965; three sons, Terry (Gretchen) Louive of Canton, Rick (Sylvie) Louive of Minerva, David (Shawna) Louive of Minerva, a daughter, Laura Weimer of Canton; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Louive, Eric (Shannon) Louive, Jacqui (Austin) Zwick, Tera Louive, Patrick Louive, James Louive, Adessa Louive, Matthew (Lydia) Kerns, David (Dana) Kerns, Emily Jeromin and 18 great grandchildren; five sisters, Jennifer Payton, Louise Louive, Rosa Buxton, Susie Bradford, Elizabeth Flemming; four brothers: Frank, Lawrence, Joe and Sam Louive. He is preceded in death by 3 sisters, Mary Waseman, JoAnn Keister and Veronica Scott.
Following cremation, funeral services will be held Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Stewart officiating. Friends may call 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home from 4-6 p.m. The family requests no flowers. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019