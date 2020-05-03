JAMES R. McTHRALL
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. McThrall

age 65, of Canton, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born February 24, 1955 in Canton to the late Robert and Margaret (Comsia) McThrall. Jim was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School. Jim was a member of Kingdom Living Christian Church in Massillon, Ohio. Jim enjoyed spending time with his son Christopher, and grandson, Ethan, and he enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, Diane Hinton. He also enjoyed going to car shows, enjoying the beauty of nature and raising his many dogs. Jim was a loyal employee having worked at Union Metal Mfg. Co., Ohio Transformer, Master Touch Cleaners and Shuttle One Limousine Service at the Canton Akron Airport. Jim sends his deepest appreciation to Ann, Nick and his wife, and to other families on Linford Ave. N.E., Canton, for whom he faithfully mowed their lawns in the recent years.

Jim is survived by his son, Christopher McThrall; grandson, Ethan McThrall; Diane Hinton best friend and partner in life; sister, Lorraine Godfrey; nephew. Brian (Bonnie) Delaney and their children: Brock, Miah and Luke; brother-in-law, Lance Reed; niece, Bailey Reed; nephews: Adam and Jonah Reed and their spouses. In addition to Jim's parents, Jim was preceded in death by his dear sister, Linda Reed.

A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Bob Cook at the Kingdom Living Christian Church at a later date. Please email godfreylorraine@att.net for details to be determined following the pandemic.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Kingdom Living Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved