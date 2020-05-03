James R. McThrall



age 65, of Canton, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born February 24, 1955 in Canton to the late Robert and Margaret (Comsia) McThrall. Jim was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School. Jim was a member of Kingdom Living Christian Church in Massillon, Ohio. Jim enjoyed spending time with his son Christopher, and grandson, Ethan, and he enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, Diane Hinton. He also enjoyed going to car shows, enjoying the beauty of nature and raising his many dogs. Jim was a loyal employee having worked at Union Metal Mfg. Co., Ohio Transformer, Master Touch Cleaners and Shuttle One Limousine Service at the Canton Akron Airport. Jim sends his deepest appreciation to Ann, Nick and his wife, and to other families on Linford Ave. N.E., Canton, for whom he faithfully mowed their lawns in the recent years.



Jim is survived by his son, Christopher McThrall; grandson, Ethan McThrall; Diane Hinton best friend and partner in life; sister, Lorraine Godfrey; nephew. Brian (Bonnie) Delaney and their children: Brock, Miah and Luke; brother-in-law, Lance Reed; niece, Bailey Reed; nephews: Adam and Jonah Reed and their spouses. In addition to Jim's parents, Jim was preceded in death by his dear sister, Linda Reed.



A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Bob Cook at the Kingdom Living Christian Church at a later date. Please email godfreylorraine@att.net for details to be determined following the pandemic.



Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721



