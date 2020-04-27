Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
JAMES R. ROGERS


1948 - 2020
JAMES R. ROGERS Obituary
James R. Rogers

Age 71, of Canton, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born August 4, 1948 in Cambridge, OH to the late Robert and Ruth (Graham) Rogers. James was a 1966 graduate of Canton South High School. He was a Vietnam U.S. Army Veteran where he served as SP5 Crew Chief on the Cobra and Apache helicopters. He retired from AZZ Galvanizing after 43 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Denise Himes; grandson, Drake Rogers. James is survived by three sons, James Rogers, Nathan Rogers and Matthew (Kimberly) Rogers; six grandchildren, Michelle, Alyssa, Molly, Robert, Timothy and Tristan; three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Marcus and Aaliyah; two sisters, Anita (Scott) Ferguson and Janice (James) Mitchell.

A private family service will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2020
