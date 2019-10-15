The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reedurban Presbyterian Church
1145 Perry Road. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Reedurban Presbyterian Church
1145 Perry Road. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
JAMES R. "Jim" VAN ETTEN


1947 - 2019
JAMES R. "Jim" VAN ETTEN Obituary
James "Jim" R. Van Etten

age 72 passed away after a long illness on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born in Warren, OH on October 11, 1947 to the late Raymond T. and Marion I. Van Etten. James graduated from Ohio University with a BS Degree in Industrial Technology and an MBA in Business Administration. He married Susan Davis on September 7, 1968 and they shared 51 years together. He worked at The Timken Company for 33 years in various management positions. After retiring, James served his community by volunteering for the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels and Aultman Hospital. James also enjoyed traveling, yardwork, golf and tennis. He was a long time member of Reedurban Presbyterian Church serving as an Elder, Deacon and choir member.

James is survived by his wife Susan, of 51 years; daughters Deborah Van Etten and Sandra (Robert) Fisher; granddaughters Kaitlin and Lindsey and sister, Jean (Herb) Harper and a host of family and friends.

A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at Reedurban Presbyterian Church, 1145 Perry Road. NW, Canton, OH 44708 on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 pm (Noon). The family will receive friends from 10 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers donations in Jim's memory may be made to Reedurban Presbyterian Church. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Aultman's Hospice and Palliative Care staff for their kindness and support during Jim's illness.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019
