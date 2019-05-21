|
|
James "Jim" R. Woods
age 72, of Massillon passed away on May 18, 2019. He is survived by his former wife and the mother of his children, Leona Woods; his children, Rick (Kristie) Woods and Traci (Bob) Bernard; his grandchildren, Karly, Kyle, and Lilleonna Woods; his brother, Frank (Meg) Woods and a host of cherished family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Fr. Raymond Paul officiating. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and 9:40 a.m.-10:40 a.m. on Thursday before traveling in procession to St. Joseph for the mass. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Legion Post #221. www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory –
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019