Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. "Jim" Woods


1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
James R. "Jim" Woods Obituary
James "Jim" R. Woods

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Fr. Raymond Paul officiating. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and 9:40 a.m.-10:40 a.m. on Thursday before traveling in procession to St. Joseph for the mass. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Legion Post #221. www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory –

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.