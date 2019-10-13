|
|
James Raymond Slicker
passed away after a short illness on October 10, 2019. Born in Massillon, Ohio, he was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and attended John Carroll University. He retired from WESCO after 35 years of service. Attended Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Greer, SC and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Slicker; sons, Michael Rathbun, Scott Slicker, Randy Slicker; daughters, Georganne Morgan, Debbie Waers, Joie Wylie; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many friends.
This kind and gentle soul added joy and laughter to everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Calling hours 4-8 pm Tuesday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Wednesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019