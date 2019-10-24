Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
1934 - 2019
James Robert Valentz Obituary
James Robert Valentz

85 of North Canton, passed away October 20, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family with the support of Mercy Hospice of Canton. Jim was born on April 13, 1934 to the late Paul Sr. and Amelia Valentz in Upper Mount Bethel, Pa. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. He retired from Brulin Chemical out of Indianapolis after 27 years of service when he was 62, and enjoyed 9 years living in Arizona before having a home in North Canton. Jim enjoyed fishing, playing cards, cooking, garage sales and good food with his wife and family. Jim had a big heart and his jolly smile will be missed.

He is survived by his wife of 46 year, Nancy (Trego) Valentz; children, Debi (Randy) Woods of Charlotte, N.C., James (Karen) Montgomery of Euclid, Beth (Carl) Strouble of Marlboro Twp., Kristin Miller of North Canton. Son in law, James Walker of Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Sister in law, Wilma Valentz of Erie, Pa. 16 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; a great-great grandson and special friends, Jim and Linda Allensworth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Tami Walker of Ariz.; sisters, Lillian and Katherine; brothers, Paul, Frank, William and John.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville at 3 p.m. with Pastor Ed Carter officiating. Friends may call an hour prior to services from 2-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Canton VA Clinic Volunteer Services, 733 Market Ave. S, Canton, OH 44702.

Arnold 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019
