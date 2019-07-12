|
James "Jim" S. Barbera
age 79 of East Canton, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1940 to the late Cono and Frances Barbera. He was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. Jim was employed by the Canton City Police Department, which he retired from in 1974. After, he was employed by American Auger and then started his own family business, a manufacturing company, Barbco. He officially retired 10 years ago and moved South to Englewood, Fla.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Cona Mayle and Frances Regiec. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Frances; children, James (Janet) Barbera of Uniontown, Christina Barbera (Dana Embrose) of Cleveland, Anthony (Terry) Barbera of Canton, and David (Jenny) Barbera of Dover. Also survived by brothers, Mike (Carol) Barbera and Leo (Marcia) Barbera; sister, Josephine Johnson; twelve grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict Parish, with Rev. Fr. Benson Okpara as celebrant. The church is located at 2207 3rd. St., SE, Canton, Ohio. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Mercy Medical Center Hospice.
