James Stottsberry
Jan 20, 1937 – Aug 10, 2019
Jim Stottsberry passed away peacefully from complications of heart disease with family at his side. Deep in our heart, he will always stay loved and remembered every day. Born in Sarahsville, Ohio, Jim moved as a young adult to Canton and spent many years in Canton and Massillon before moving in 2013 to Sunnyvale, California to live near his daughter. Jim worked over 20 years at each of Weber Dental Manufacturing and as a Manufacturing Engineer at Genie/Overhead Door, where he held various manufacturing patents. Jim was known as the ultimate handyman – if it was broken he could fix it. He enjoyed home remodeling, worked for fun as a mechanic on sprint cars that raced at Canton Speedway; perfected his black and white photography skills over the years; restored old vehicles (his purple 1953 Ford truck with suicide doors was his pride); built and flew radio-controlled airplanes; and in recent years, developed his artistry in watercolor painting. He is remembered as an intellectually curious man with a strong work ethic and commitment to family. He loved to read and discuss current events, and was an ardent fist-shaker at the latest political news. Jim was intelligent and witty and loved science and history, and he kept his humor and independence to the end.
Jim is preceded in death by parents Willard and Almeda, brother Arthur Lee, and by his wife of more than 50 years and high school sweetheart, Marlene (Seevers). Devoted father to Teri (Doug) Young and loving grandfather to Douglas Cameron Young all of Mountain View, CA. He is survived by sister Rita (Dick) Collins of Newark, OH, brother Thom (Cheryl) Stottsberry of Massillon, OH, sister-in-law Kay Stottsberry of Sarahsville, OH, and sister-in-law Nancy (Tom) Seevers of Ava, OH, along with many beloved nieces and nephews and their children, as well as a long list of devoted friends made over the span of a lifetime.
In keeping with his wishes, his body has been cremated and no public service will be held. The family wishes to thank Pathways Hospice for their support in his final days. Donations in his name can be made to Pathways Foundation, 585 North Mary Avenue, Sunnyvale CA 94085.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019