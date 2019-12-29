Home

Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
821 The O'Jays Pkwy NE
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
James T. "Jim" Calhoun Obituary
James (Jim) T. Calhoun

Jim passed away on Sunday, December 22nd, at the age of 78 after a long battle with a serious illness. Visitation will be from 9 am – 10 am on December 30, 2019, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 821 The O'Jays Pkwy NE, Canton, OH 44705 with funeral services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Amyloidosis Foundation.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Shirlean (Dyson), sister Ruth Plummer and brothers Joseph and Samuel Calhoun. He leaves to celebrate his life, his brother John (Nancy) Calhoun, and Sister Mary Spicer, his children Desmond Calhoun, Dionna (Calhoun) Ford, Devon Calhoun, Phyllis Jefferson, Donald Ragland, and Bellamy Dyson, 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and special friend Shonteeva Downing. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.legacy.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019
