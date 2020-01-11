Home

JAMES T. (TERRY) KELLY

JAMES T. (TERRY) KELLY Obituary
James T. (Terry) Kelly

79, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, in Mercy Medical Center in Canton. Born September 8, 1940, in Buffalo, Ohio, Terry attended Lincoln High School in Canton before joining the U.S. Navy in 1957. He owned and operated his own antique restoration business for more than 40 years, retiring six years ago. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Winifred Kelly; and his brother, Larry Kelly.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Eileen (Dennis); daughter, Kathryn Kelly; son, Jarrod Kelly (Katie); grandchildren: Weslee Kelly (Brittany), Rylee Kelly, Makayla Kelly, Kassie Sexton (Robby) and Sophie Kiley; a brother, Gary Kelly; several nieces and nephews; and beloved family friends, Carol Kaltenbach and Emalee Bradley.

Services will be held 6 p.m. Monday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Minister Brian Grubbs officiating. Friends may call one hour prior, from 5-6 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Refuge of Hope (www.refugeofhope.org), 715 2nd. St. N.E.,

Canton, OH 44704. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jan. 11, 2020
