JAMES TARBET


1929 - 2019
James Tarbet

age 90 of Canton passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 17, 1929 in Minerva, OH to the late Frank and Ruby Tarbet. James was a retired truck driver and was a property manager for an apartment complex for 28 years. James loved fishing at his brother's cabin in Canada and Lake Mohawk. He never met a stranger and will be remembered for his outgoing personality. James loved his family dearly, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna (Gross) Tarbet; brothers: Rodney, Don, Dick, and Ray.

James is survived by his son, Randy (Barb) Tarbet; daughter, Melodye (Jack) Schwab; grandson, Kevin Tarbet, granddaughters: Kelly (Cale) Canoles, Michele (Steve Archer) Coe, Crystal (Damus) Cole, great-granddaughters Ashley Mangon and Madison Archer; brother, Jerry (Bev) Tarbet; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to fishing buddies Willard Tarbet, Bob Tarbet, and Dick Starr. The family would like to extend a thank you to Mercy Hospice and Mercy Cancer Center.

Per James' wishes, there are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019
