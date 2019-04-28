|
|
James Turner
loving father and husband, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Beth and daughter, Abigail.
There will be a gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please give to a cancer research foundation of your choice. To share a memory, send condolences or read the complete obituary, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019