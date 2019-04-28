Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Turner


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Turner Obituary
James Turner

loving father and husband, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Beth and daughter, Abigail.

There will be a gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please give to a cancer research foundation of your choice. To share a memory, send condolences or read the complete obituary, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now