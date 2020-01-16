The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FAHRNI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES V. FAHRNI


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES V. FAHRNI Obituary
James V. Fahrni

"Together Again"

82, of Tuscarawas Township, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home. He was born near West Lebanon on June 12, 1937 to the late Nicklaus and Laura (Kamph) Fahrni and married Doris A. Green on March 10, 1956. She died November 1, 2010. Jim graduated from Dalton High School and retired from Fagens Building Center. In his earlier years, he enjoyed camping and waterskiing He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and collector of arrowheads and broadheads. He also enjoyed taking his vintage army Jeep to local car shows and following Tuslaw athletics. Most of all, Jim was a people person. If he met you, he was your friend. He enjoyed visiting with others and spending time with his family.

He is survived by a daughter, Michele (Jerry) Speicher of Dalton; grandchildren, Megan (Michael) Mullet of Winesburg and Brandon (Tiffany) Speicher of Navarre; great grandchildren: Elias, Madison, Emma and one on the way; and brothers, Daniel (Donna) Fahrni of Hiram and Raymond (Natalie) Fahrni of Apple Creek. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael; sisters: Freda Sword, Emma Stocksdale, Betty Cowhick, Edna Reed and Martha Sallo; brothers: Carl, Glenn, Marion and Albert; and his beloved dog Shotsie.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18th., at 11:00 a.m., at the Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton, with Pastor Mark Hirst officiating. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Cemetery in Mount Eaton. Friends may call on Friday, January 17th., from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
Download Now