Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
James Vincent "Jim" Puperi

James Vincent "Jim" Puperi Obituary
James "Jim"

Vincent Puperi

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23rd 11 a.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home (5000 Everhard Road NW, Canton). Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 22nd 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23rd 10-11 a.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Flowers are welcome, or if you would like to make a donation in Jim's honor please make donations to: Central Community Church c/o Community Meal Program, 919 Johnston Street, Akron, Ohio 44306.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2019
