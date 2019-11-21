|
James "Jim"
Vincent Puperi
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23rd 11 a.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home (5000 Everhard Road NW, Canton). Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 22nd 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23rd 10-11 a.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Flowers are welcome, or if you would like to make a donation in Jim's honor please make donations to: Central Community Church c/o Community Meal Program, 919 Johnston Street, Akron, Ohio 44306.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2019