Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:45 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES CRAWFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES W. CRAWFORD


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES W. CRAWFORD Obituary
James W. Crawford

83 of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Aultman Hospital. He was born in Canton on April 12, 1935, to the late James L. and Dorothy Crawford; and was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School. James went on to attend Georgia Tech University for two years. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. He served on the Canton City Police Department for 28 years, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. Following retirement, James was employed with the City of Canton as the Director of Dispatchers and was integral in start of the 911 service in Canton. He was a member of the Canton FOP and AARP #2267. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Arthur and Raymond DeGeorgia; and sister-in-law, Velma DeGeorgia.

He leaves his wife, Mary Ann Crawford, whom he married in 1959; daughter, Karen Crawford; grandson, Terrell Crawford; brother-in-law, Al (Marla) DeGeorgia; and sister-in-law, Joan

DeGeorgia.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Reed

Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Entombment will follow at North Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. with an FOP service at 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now