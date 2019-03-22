|
James W. Crawford
83 of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Aultman Hospital. He was born in Canton on April 12, 1935, to the late James L. and Dorothy Crawford; and was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School. James went on to attend Georgia Tech University for two years. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. He served on the Canton City Police Department for 28 years, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. Following retirement, James was employed with the City of Canton as the Director of Dispatchers and was integral in start of the 911 service in Canton. He was a member of the Canton FOP and AARP #2267. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Arthur and Raymond DeGeorgia; and sister-in-law, Velma DeGeorgia.
He leaves his wife, Mary Ann Crawford, whom he married in 1959; daughter, Karen Crawford; grandson, Terrell Crawford; brother-in-law, Al (Marla) DeGeorgia; and sister-in-law, Joan
DeGeorgia.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Reed
Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Entombment will follow at North Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. with an FOP service at 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2019