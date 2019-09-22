|
James W. French
age 70 of Canton, passed away early Thursday morning, September 19, 2019. Born in Canton to the late Virgil and Norma (Bollinger) French, he was preceded in death by his brother David French. James graduated from Canton McKinley High School, Class of 1968. James was a very active member of Little Flower Catholic Parish, Men's Club, and parish ushers. He retired from McKinley Air after 35 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Barbara J. (Diak) French, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Parish, with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. with the Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Interment will be in Marlboro Cemetery. Memorial donations may be to Little Flower Catholic Parish or the .
