JAMES W. "JIM" GALL
James "Jim" W. Gall

age 98, of Canton, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born October 14, 1921, in Huron, Ohio, the son of the late Elmer F. and Alma (Morse) Gall. Jim was a World War II

B-17 Bomber Pilot serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Free Mason-Sylvania-Pyramid. #0287 Ohio. Jim was an engineer for General Motors and retired in 1974. He has also worked for Baltino Foods in Massillon, and with his wife Jill, owned Micro Computer Center in Canton.

Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years of marriage, Jill (Towsey) Gall; step-son, Steven R. (Laurie) Jones; daughter, Judith Humberger; brother, Ray (Barbara) Gall: grandchildren, Amber and Whitney; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brother, Donald Gall; and sister, Beverly Cox.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Burial with military honors will follow at 12:30 P.M. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 9 A.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to AASR, Valley of Canton, 836 Market Ave. N., Canton, Ohio 44702. Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on Jul. 19, 2020.
