Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Louisville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GODDARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES W. GODDARD


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES W. GODDARD Obituary
James W. Goddard

James W. Goddard passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 after a long illness. He was born April 13, 1938 at Mercy Hospital in Canton to James F. and Blanche Goddard of Louisville, OH. James attended St. Louis School and was a graduate of Louisville High School. He was a lifetime member of St. Louis Catholic Church and was employed for many years by ServiceMaster. James enjoyed music, vintage cars, taking vacations and being with family and friends at Birthdays and Holidays. In his years after retirement he cared faithfully for his mother and enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels. He really enjoyed being the family historian and collector of family pictures. James particularly liked following Cleveland sports teams.

James is survived by his sister, Jane Hughes of Louisville; brothers, Jan (Amy) Goddard of Hartville and William (Mary Lou) Goddard of Columbus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now