James W. Goddard
James W. Goddard passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 after a long illness. He was born April 13, 1938 at Mercy Hospital in Canton to James F. and Blanche Goddard of Louisville, OH. James attended St. Louis School and was a graduate of Louisville High School. He was a lifetime member of St. Louis Catholic Church and was employed for many years by ServiceMaster. James enjoyed music, vintage cars, taking vacations and being with family and friends at Birthdays and Holidays. In his years after retirement he cared faithfully for his mother and enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels. He really enjoyed being the family historian and collector of family pictures. James particularly liked following Cleveland sports teams.
James is survived by his sister, Jane Hughes of Louisville; brothers, Jan (Amy) Goddard of Hartville and William (Mary Lou) Goddard of Columbus.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on May 4, 2019