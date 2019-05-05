|
|
James W.
Goddard
James is survived by his sister, Jane Hughes of Louisville; brothers, Jan (Amy) Goddard of Hartville and William (Mary Lou) Goddard of Columbus.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:
www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019