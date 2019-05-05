Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Louisville, OH
JAMES W. GODDARD


1938 - 2019 Obituary
JAMES W. GODDARD Obituary
James W.

Goddard

James is survived by his sister, Jane Hughes of Louisville; brothers, Jan (Amy) Goddard of Hartville and William (Mary Lou) Goddard of Columbus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019
