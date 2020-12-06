1/1
James W. Green
James W. Green

It is with great sadness that the family of James W. Green announce his death on July 27, 2020 at his home with his family present and calls from around the world and the United States from people wanting to say goodbye and express their love. Jim was co-founder and President of Green Brothers Painting for the last 45 years. He was born Aug. 10, 1948, the son of James A. and Helen M. Green (nee Wood.) Besides his parents, who both died in 2003, he was predeceased by an infant brother, Michael Lee in 1950 and a nephew, Andrew in 1981. He is survived by his siblings, Steve of Taralga, Australia, Diane and Liz of Alliance, Kathi, John, Bill and Ed of Marlboro, Margie of Sequim, Wash., Mary of Augusta, Ohio and Tom of Sydney, Australia; an aunt, Kate Florea of Dayton; 25 nieces and nephews and 26 great-nieces and nephews and many cousins. A special mention is made for his best and great friends, Tom Chenevey who died Oct. 27, 2020 and to Michael Haren, a life long friend.

Jim loved adventure and travelling. He visited many states in the U.S. as well as Australia 13 times, many of the countries of Europe several times, Panama and much of South America. He was an avid reader and rarely forgot anything that he read. He could recite poetry and many times entertained all of us with recitations of poems and stories of his many adventures. He also was a gourmet chef and we appreciated sharing his many and exotic meals. He was a kind soul and helped many without fanfare or a need for acknowledgement or thanks. He is truly loved and will be sorrowfully missed. God rest Jim and "sit in the shade of a coconut glade..."

There were no calling hours or services per Jim's wishes. There will be a memorial get together at a later date when this Covid crisis is over. To those who wish to do so, a memorial donation may be made in Jim's name to the Salvation Army who he supported anonymously throughout his life. You are invited to view Jim's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
