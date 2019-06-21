|
James W. Moyers 1952-2019
66, of Carrollton passed away suddenly on June 19, 2019. James was born in Clarksburg, W.Va. on August 9, 1952 to the late Roy Thomas and Leona Moyers. He was a member of the Roofers Local #88, where he worked for 40 years before he retired. James was an avid hunter, fishermen, bowler and loved playing his guitar.
Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Judith Luchuck and Mary Lou Williams; and nephew, Richard Moyers. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Nancy Moyers; daughter, Christina (Michael) Southers; son, James R. (Cathlene) Moyers; grandchildren, AnMarie, Sammy, Tabitha, Christian, Kirsten, Phoebe and Jamie Lynn; brother Richard (Martha) Moyers; sister, Carol (Truman) Shaw; many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Diana Ruoff officiating. Family and friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Monday June 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Warstler Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019