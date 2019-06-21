Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Moyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Moyers


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James W. Moyers Obituary
James W. Moyers 1952-2019

66, of Carrollton passed away suddenly on June 19, 2019. James was born in Clarksburg, W.Va. on August 9, 1952 to the late Roy Thomas and Leona Moyers. He was a member of the Roofers Local #88, where he worked for 40 years before he retired. James was an avid hunter, fishermen, bowler and loved playing his guitar.

Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Judith Luchuck and Mary Lou Williams; and nephew, Richard Moyers. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Nancy Moyers; daughter, Christina (Michael) Southers; son, James R. (Cathlene) Moyers; grandchildren, AnMarie, Sammy, Tabitha, Christian, Kirsten, Phoebe and Jamie Lynn; brother Richard (Martha) Moyers; sister, Carol (Truman) Shaw; many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Diana Ruoff officiating. Family and friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Monday June 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Warstler Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now