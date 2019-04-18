|
James W. "Jim" Pilz 1928-2019
Age 91, of the Sanctuary Grande in North Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Jim was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on April 4, 1928. He is preceded in death by his wife Peg in 2018. Jim graduated from Michigan State University in 1949 where he received a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He then began his career with the Timken Company the same year as a Sales Engineer. Jim's successful career at Timken was capped when he was appointed Executive Vice President in 1979, the position he held until he retired in 1986. Jim was a member of Brookside Country Club and the Toussaint Shooting Club. He had a gusto for living and jumped into everything with both feet! Jim was an avid sportsman, hunter, fisherman and boater. His skills on the golf course earned him two club championship trophies at Brookside. Jim was fortunate enough to have traveled all around the world. He happily shared with family and friends that he enjoyed a wonderful life and had no regrets. Jim was married to his college sweetheart Peg, and they shared 67 wonderful years together.
Jim leaves behind his two children, Brad Pilz from Newport Beach, Calif. and Patty Pilz from North Canton; three sisters, Jill Coe, Marlene Crane and Pam Quinting; family friend, Gloria Prose; and his real pride and joy, his grandchildren; Lauren Pilz of Los Angeles, Calif., and 2nd Lieutenant James "JP" Pilz, currently stationed at US Army Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name at Aultman Compassionate Care Center (2821 Woodlawn Avenue NW Canton, OH 44708) or a . Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2019