Home

POWERED BY

Services
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of The Lakes
Resources
More Obituaries for James Spangler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Spangler


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Spangler Obituary
James W. Spangler "Together Again"

Age 83, of North Canton, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. He was born Oct. 30, 1935 in Canton, a son of the late Roy and Mildred (Klotz) Spangler, and was a life resident. Jim was a 1955 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. He retired in 1996 from The Hoover Company, after 46 years' service, where he was a plastic engineer. Jim was a member of Church of The Lakes, United Methodist, and had served in the U. S. Army.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn J. Spangler, on Sept. 29, 2014; a son, Gregory Spangler; and a brother and sister, Ronald Spangler and Nancy Crumrine. Jim is survived by one daughter and two sons, Jacqueline Spangler, Ken and Cheryl Spangler and Scott and Laurie Spangler; a daughter-in-law, Janice Spangler; five grandchildren, Michael (Cassandra) Spangler, Ashley (Chris) Ifantides, Rachel (fiancé Nick Kalagides) Spangler, Jessica Spangler, and Logan Spangler; one sister, Marjorie Thewes, and a sister-in-law, Dianne Spangler.

Services will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in Church of The Lakes with Pastor Bryan George officiating. Military Honors will be held at the church. A private entombment will be in the Columbarium at Church of The Lakes. Friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to Church of The Lakes, United Methodist (Royal Kids Camp Fund) 5944 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44718. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now