James W. Spangler "Together Again"
Age 83, of North Canton, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. He was born Oct. 30, 1935 in Canton, a son of the late Roy and Mildred (Klotz) Spangler, and was a life resident. Jim was a 1955 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. He retired in 1996 from The Hoover Company, after 46 years' service, where he was a plastic engineer. Jim was a member of Church of The Lakes, United Methodist, and had served in the U. S. Army.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn J. Spangler, on Sept. 29, 2014; a son, Gregory Spangler; and a brother and sister, Ronald Spangler and Nancy Crumrine. Jim is survived by one daughter and two sons, Jacqueline Spangler, Ken and Cheryl Spangler and Scott and Laurie Spangler; a daughter-in-law, Janice Spangler; five grandchildren, Michael (Cassandra) Spangler, Ashley (Chris) Ifantides, Rachel (fiancé Nick Kalagides) Spangler, Jessica Spangler, and Logan Spangler; one sister, Marjorie Thewes, and a sister-in-law, Dianne Spangler.
Services will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in Church of The Lakes with Pastor Bryan George officiating. Military Honors will be held at the church. A private entombment will be in the Columbarium at Church of The Lakes. Friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to Church of The Lakes, United Methodist (Royal Kids Camp Fund) 5944 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44718. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019