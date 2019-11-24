|
James Wallace "Wally" Ferrall
age 97, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Inn at Whitewood following a brief illness. Wally was born in Canton on April 29, 1922, to Mary Verne (Beatty) Ferrall and Edwin S. Ferrall. He was a graduate of Lehman High School and Otterbein College where he earned bachelor degrees in Arts and Science. While attending Otterbein he was a member of the Zeta Phi Fraternity and earned an athletic letter in basketball. During World War II he was a Lieutenant in Army Intelligence stationed at Fort Shafter in Honolulu, Hawaii. It was there that he met his wife, E. Jane Ferrall (originally from Des Moines, Iowa). Before retiring he had been in various retail businesses, including Toy Korner and Ivy Korner on 30th. Street, N.W. in Canton. Also, he was a partner in a restaurant located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and along with Don W. Ink, developed Lindenwood Park allotment located in Plain Township, between Avondale and Applecrest communities. More recently he was half owner of Ferrall Pools and Spas in Massillon and North Canton with his son, Kent. Wally very much enjoyed prospecting for uranium in the 1950's in Colorado and Utah with his good friend Richard Burtner. He was a member and past president of the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by brothers: John, Robert and Junius Ferrall and his sister, Elizabeth Collins. Wally is survived by his wife, Jane Ferrall, sons, Kim (Kyle) of Kingwood, Texas and Kent (Mary) of North Canton, four grandchildren, Courtney of Woodlands, Texas, Tiffany (Ty) Broom of North Canton, Brandon (Amanda) of Austin, Texas and Valerie (Aaron) Herbert of Tiffin, Ohio.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark Community Foundation, 400 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702. Condolences may be made to
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019