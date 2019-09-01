|
James Wendell Lotz, D.D.S.
passed away on August 22, 2019 in Milford, Ohio. Wendell was born in Robertsville, Ohio on March 6, 1918, the oldest of three children of Glenn Gregory Lotz and Mamie (nee Graber) Lotz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 59 years, Marian, and sister, Evelyn Freeborn. He is survived by his children, J. Wendell, Jr. (Rebecca), Christine Braden (John), and Gregory (Vicki), sister, Joan Miller, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Wendell graduated from Minerva High School, Heidelberg College and from Western Reserve University School of Dentistry (now Case Western Reserve University). Dr. Lotz served in the Navy Dental Corps during World War II and continued serving in the Naval Reserve Dental Corps for a total of 26 years, retiring with the rank of Commander.
After World War II, Dr. Lotz set up his general dentistry practice in Hartville, Ohio. After nearly 23 years in practice he took a position as Assistant Professor at the Ohio State University College of Dentistry, where he retired 15 years later as an Associate Professor. His work at Ohio State included serving as the Director of a pioneering program providing dental home care. After retirement, Wendell lived for over 20 years in Pensacola, Florida before moving back to Ohio.
Wendell met his future wife in their church choir and continued singing and serving in the church throughout his life wherever he lived. He devoted his life to many civic and professional organizations, including the American College of Dentists (in which he was honored as a Fellow and for a Lifetime Achievement Award), Past-President of the American Society for Geriatric Dentistry, 60 years of membership in the Lions Club including many years as a local club officer and two terms as a District Governor, and past-President of the Heidelberg College Alumni Association.
A memorial service will be held September 14, at 1:30 p.m. SEM Haven Chapel, 225 Cleveland Ave, Milford, Ohio. Interment will be in Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. J. Wendell Lotz Scholarship Fund at Heidelberg University, 310 E. Market St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883.
John H Evans, 513-831-3172
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019