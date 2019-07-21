|
|
James Young
James E. Young, age 85, of Del Webb Spruce Creek Country Club, went to be with our Lord on May 24, 2019. He fought a brave battle with mantle cell lymphoma for almost 10 years. He was born in Canton, Ohio to Ralph and Thelma Young, and graduated from Middlebranch High School in 1951. He was married to Mary Ann McAllister Cowley for 36 years. He operated Young Plumbing and Heating business until 1989, when he retired and moved to Sebring, Fla., where he lived for 14 years, enjoying golf and being active in the community. In 2003, he moved to Summerfield, Fla., continuing to enjoy golf, bocce, billiards, cards, and traveling. Golf was his favorite sport, having three holes-in-one and proudly shooting his age or below even this year.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law; a nephew; and a great-grandson. Jim leaves his wife, Mary Ann; four children, Bruce Young of Florida, Sharon Leonard, Brian Young, and Patti (Charlie) Sherrow, all of Texas; and three step children, Dennis Cowley, Cindi (Gary) Johnson, and Bryan (Cathy) Cowley of Ohio. He also leaves a brother, Ron (Eleanor) Young; sister, Faye (Ken) Mohr; and brother-in-law, Don (Karen) McAllister of Ohio; along with seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, FL.
Jim will be buried at a graveside service at Warstler Cemetery in Canton at 11 a.m. on July 27th. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to North Lake Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Marion County, Fla.
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019