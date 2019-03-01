Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Jamie Metz
Jamie N. Metz


Jamie N. Metz Obituary
Jamie N. Metz 1969-2019

Age 49, of Canton, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Astoria Skilled Nursing Care in Canton. He was born June 28, 1969 in Grantsville, W.Va. to the late Nelson and Annick (Roussin) Metz. He worked in Landscaping.

He is survived by two sons, Justin Metz and Corey Metz and their mother, Kim Kraus all of Canton; stepfather, David Bogue of Canton; six brothers and sisters, Carole (Steve) Hatch of Denver, Colo., Patricia Mills of Canton, Steven (Nancy) Metz of Minerva, Sylvia (Cliff) Elledge of Tradesville, S.C., Mitchell (Victor) Metz-Miley of Bolivar, Eric (Dyan) Metz of Canton and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2019
