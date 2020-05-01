Jamie Sue Malzahn
64, of Luna Lake in Clinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on April 26, 2020 in Massillon. Jamie was born in Massillon to Anna Wilson Butterfield Bachtel and Evan Butterfield on July 24, 1955. She graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1973. Jamie married James Mance in 1976. Later she married Bruce Malzahn on March 4, 1989. Jamie was self-employed as a dog groomer until 2003, when she and Bruce moved to Luna Lake in Clinton. From that point she spent her retirement doing what she loved - spending time with her loved ones, quilting, and reading.
Jamie is survived by her husband, Bruce Malzahn; her daughters, Janette (Joseph) Mance-Khourey of Norfolk, Virginia and Jacey Mance of Massillon; her stepson, Craig (Tara) Malzahn of Ft. White, Florida; plus three grandsons: Bryce Malzahn, Cade Malzahn, and Lincoln Ward; her mother, Anna Bachtel of Massillon; her sister, Jody Shifferly (Paul Meyer) of Canton and many extended family members and friends who will miss her greatly. Jamie is preceded in death by her father, Evan Butterfield. The family of Jamie wishes to extend their sincere thanks to her team of medical providers at Tricounty Oncology and Hematology and everyone at Aultman Hospice who helped to make her last few months more comfortable.
A private memorial service will be held for immediate family. A public live stream will be done on Monday, May 4th., 2020, on Paquelet Funeral Home's Facebook Page. The link will be posted at: www.paquelet.com Condolences can be sent to 1326 Taggart St. N.W., Massillon, OH. 44646. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Aultman Hospice at: https://aultmanfoundation.org/home/giving/choose-your-good/hospice/
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 1, 2020.