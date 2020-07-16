Jan R. Hemmingerwas born July 28, 1936, and he entered into God's kingdom onJuly 14th, 2020. He graduated from Kenmore High School in 1955, serving as class secretary, went on to earn his apprenticeship and spent the majority of his career as the safety manager of the Akron Goodyear Rim Plant. He then founded his own machining company, Hemmco, which his two sons still proudly run. He loved sports, playing football in high school and continuing with golf in his later years. His proudest moments were supporting all the activities of his children and grandchildren, whether sports, music, cosmetology, dance, academics or theater.He was preceded in death by his loving mother Ferne Davis and his brother, Clyde Hemminger. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Janet (Holbert) who he married September 28, 1957 because all good things happen on the 28th, his children and grandchildren Jon (Debby) Hemminger, Justin and Lindsey; Lora (Hemminger) Jackson , Grace, Faith and Lemuel; Tom (Melissa) Hemminger, Mason and Madison. Also left to cherish his memory are sisters in law Bea Holbert, Clara Holbert and Frances Pangburn, a host of nieces and nephews, Kenmore High School friends including Dave and Linda Burns and lifelong friends Dee and Lenny Klein, and great golfing buddies: Terry Crowder, Terry Popa, Jim Warren, and Gary Johnson.The family will receive friends and relatives at calling hours from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 19th followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home 504 W. Maple St., Hartville, Ohio 44632.Arnold 330-877-9364