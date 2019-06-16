Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Jane A. Bradshaw


Jane A. Bradshaw Obituary
Jane A. Bradshaw

age 82 of Louisville, passed away peacefully June 14, 2019 surrounded by family. Jane was born Nov. 17, 1936 in Canton, Ohio to the late Charles and Jeanette (Scanlon) Besselman. Jane was a 1955 graduate of Louisville High School. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She was a woman with strong faith, a great love of family and had a warm smile for everyone. She volunteered many years at St. Louis School with the hot lunch program. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida, organizing and attending her St. Louis class reunions, but mostly spending time with her "little angel" Deegan.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Dominic) Procario; sister, Joan (Charles) Johnson; brother, Charles (Virginia) Besselman; grandson, Dustin (Amber) Procario; great-grandson Deegan, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Nelson; sons, Thomas and Timothy, and brother-in-law, James Gillespie. The family would like to thank the staffs at St. Joseph Senior Living, Mercy ICU and 8th floor Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

Jane's family will receive friends Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , , or St. Louis Church. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019
