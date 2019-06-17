Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane A. Bradshaw


1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Jane A. Bradshaw Obituary
Jane A.

Bradshaw

Jane's family will receive friends Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , , or St. Louis Church. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on June 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.