JANE A. KRISHER

JANE A. KRISHER Obituary
Jane A. Krisher

age 70, of Massillon, passed away on March 14, 2020, at Aultman Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on May 16, 1949 in Massillon, Ohio, to Henry and Gertrude (Ginther) Davis. Jane graduated from Washington High School and received her nursing training at Akron City Hospital at the Idabelle Firestone School of Nursing. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She devoted her life doing for others.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Harlan Davis. She is survived by her husband, Harold; daughters, Lori (Tom) Hawkins, and Kristi (Mitch) Floom; grandchildren: Molly Hawkins, Jake Hawkins, Lindsay Hawkins, Aubrey Hawkins, and Easton Floom; brother, Richard Davis (Joan), sister-in-law, Marilyn Davis; numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Isabella Grace.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to Quota International of Massillon, P.O. Box 81, Massillon, Ohio 44648 or the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. N.E., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Messages of comfort and support may be made to:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020
