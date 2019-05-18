Jane A. Ping



81, of Navarre, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. She was born in Brewster on April 30, 1938 to the late Robert and Grace (Smith) Gerber and married Tom Ping on November 19, 1960 and he survives. She was a member of Holy Family Parish/St. Clement Catholic Church in Navarre and the Harmon Neighborhood Club.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Judy Hoffner and Jeff (Jackie) Ping; grandchildren: Rayann (Steve) Schulay, Aaron (Taleina) Hoffner and Tyler Ping; great grandchildren, Lane, Katie and Bailey; brothers, Rieley (Gwen) Gerber and Jim (Sandy) Gerber; and a sister-in-law, Loretta Gerber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Danny and Robert Gerber.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Clement Campus in Navarre. Burial will follow in St. Clement Cemetery. The family will receive friends following services at the parish hall. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairless Scholarship Fund.



Spidell - Brewster



330-767-3737



www.spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Repository on May 18, 2019