Jane A. Ping
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family
Parish, St. Clement Campus in Navarre. Burial will follow in St. Clement Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following services at the parish hall. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairless Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2019