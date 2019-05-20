The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish, St. Clement Campus
Navarre, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE PING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE A. PING


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JANE A. PING Obituary
Jane A. Ping

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family

Parish, St. Clement Campus in Navarre. Burial will follow in St. Clement Cemetery.

The family will receive friends following services at the parish hall. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairless Scholarship Fund.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
Download Now