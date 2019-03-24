|
Jane Ann (Rohr) Harper
age 76, died Thursday after a long illness. She was a life resident of Canton, graduate of Hoover High School, had worked at the Brown Derby and retired from the Timken Company. Jane was a member of Saint Peter Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her kind heart, smile and sense of humor.
Survived by her children, Patricia (Michael) LaRocco , Steven (Ginny) Harper, Christopher Harper and Angela (Stephen) Piero, grandchildren, always special in her heart, Nicole (Albert) Scarpuzzi, Christina, Tony, Rachel, Michael and Sarah Jane, five great-grandchildren, sisters, Carol (John) Snyder and Cynthia (Edward) George and brother, Glenn (Bonnie) Rohr, Jr. Preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Helen (Myers) Rohr.
Friends may call Wednesday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Saint Peter Catholic Church with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL as celebrant. Burial will be in North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Saint Jude Children's Hospital and Saint Peter Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019