Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Peter Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE HARPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE ANN (ROHR) HARPER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANE ANN (ROHR) HARPER Obituary
Jane Ann (Rohr) Harper

age 76, died Thursday after a long illness. She was a life resident of Canton, graduate of Hoover High School, had worked at the Brown Derby and retired from the Timken Company. Jane was a member of Saint Peter Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her kind heart, smile and sense of humor.

Survived by her children, Patricia (Michael) LaRocco , Steven (Ginny) Harper, Christopher Harper and Angela (Stephen) Piero, grandchildren, always special in her heart, Nicole (Albert) Scarpuzzi, Christina, Tony, Rachel, Michael and Sarah Jane, five great-grandchildren, sisters, Carol (John) Snyder and Cynthia (Edward) George and brother, Glenn (Bonnie) Rohr, Jr. Preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Helen (Myers) Rohr.

Friends may call Wednesday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Saint Peter Catholic Church with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL as celebrant. Burial will be in North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Saint Jude Children's Hospital and Saint Peter Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now