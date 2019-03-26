|
Jane Anne (Armstrong) Powell
87, of Canton passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born September 5, 1931 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late Clarence and Anna Armstrong. She was a member of First Evangelical Church in Canton and Eastern Stars. Jane attended Ohio University and was a professional Pianist. Jane played for 25 years with the Massillon Lions Club Show and 28 years with Roger White and the Keynotes.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three husbands, Robert F. Kail, Charles W. Powell and Harold O. Marshall. Jane is survived by seven children, Roberta (Kail) Dennis Phillips, Ardatha Kail, Valerie (Powell) Frank Garcia, Lance R. Powell, Scott T. Powell, Megan (Powell) Robert Roush and Lisa (Powell) Medley; 10 grandchildren, Brent Sarver Jr., Nicolette Cioca, Tommy and Katie Medley, James, Joseph and Jonathan Warnken, Emily Powell, Steven and Solana Garcia; five great grandchildren, Oliva and Bryce Sarver, Rayden and Ronan Medley, Layla Grace Fulaytar. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to St. Joseph Care Center and Aultman Hospice Staff for all of the love and care given to Jane and her family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 11am to 12pm with services to follow at 12pm. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019