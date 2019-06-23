|
Jane Cropley (Mueller)
Of North Canton/Corona, CA, 95, was born on November 16, 1923, in Springfield, OH, to Rev. William and Olive Mueller; she passed into eternity on June 13, 2019, in Corona, CA. A graduate of Kent State University, she was a retired N. Canton (Greentown) teacher for many years and a member of the Canton College Club, N. Canton Retired Teaches Assn., Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority; she served on the board of the North Canton Little Art Gallery for many years and was a volunteer at Aultman Hospital for 19 years. She enjoyed being with her family, playing cards, traveling, reading and gardening. Jane lived in North Canton since 1948, but moved to California in 2016 to be closer to her family members. As a founder of St. Marks Episcopal Church, she taught Sunday school and she was involved with the Woman's Auxiliary and the Caring Committee there. Preceded in death by her husband, William D. Cropley in 1989.
She is survived by sons, William of Goleta, CA, and Charles (Diana) of Riverside, CA; grandchildren: Kelly Spears (Rick), Jason Cropley, Carrie Hutchinson (James) and Alison Ferreira (Steve); 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dr. William Mueller of Illinois.
Following her wishes, she will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later announced date at North Lawn Cemetery, 4927 Cleveland Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Marks Altar Guild, Diabetes Assn., or a .
Thomas Miller Mortuary, 951-737-3244
Published in The Repository on June 23, 2019