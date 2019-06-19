Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Jane Mills
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Minerva First Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Minerva First Presbyterian Church
Jane E. Mills


Jane E. Mills

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Minerva First Presbyterian Church with Rev. John Lane and Rev. Brittany Hesson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home and one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva First Presbyterian Church or the Minerva Historical Society. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019
