Jane G. Grimm
1943 - 2020
Jane G. Grimm

76, of Dalton, passed away in Aultman Hospital on May 2, 2020. Born in Johnson City, Tenn., on July 1, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth (Edwards) Dillinger. Jane graduated from Navarre High School where she met her husband of 58 years, David J. Grimm. Jane served as a dispatcher and later a secretary with the Perry Township Police Department for numerous years. She was also a member of the Legacy Chapter #596 of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Jane is survived by her husband, David, of Dalton; her daughters, Daphne Grimm of Akron and Kathy Grimm of Dalton; her two dogs, Willow and Layla Lee; and her grandpuppies, Daisy and Cooper.

A complete obituary for Jane is available on funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Kathy, Daphne and Dave, so sorry for your loss.
Theresa Carroll
Friend
