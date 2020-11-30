Jane I. Mazon
92, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, November 23, 2020. Born in Massillon, April 24, 1928, a daughter to the late Willis and Olivia (Baskey) Shilling, Jane graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1946. She was also a 1949 graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing. Much of her professional career as a registered nurse was spent with the former Massillon City – Massillon Community Hospital as head nurse in the emergency department. A devoted wife and a loving and supportive mother, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma, Jane was of Methodist faith and most recently attended First Methodist Church in Massillon. As a WHS alumna, Jane remained an ardent Tiger fan and held season tickets for 70 years! She also enjoyed traveling, reading, working jigsaw puzzles and a good game of cards.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond E. Mazon and brother, Rev. Donald Shilling; Jane is survived by her children, Susan (Bud) Zeiger, of Cary, North Carolina, Gary (Christine) Mazon, of Seabrook, Texas and Cathy (Rick) Nestor, of Massillon. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kristi Terrell, of Houston, Texas, Jessica (Eric) Swice, Adrianne (Cameron) Gore and John Michael (Brandy) Mazon, all of Seabrook, Texas, Miranda (Felix) Ramos and Raymond (Maria) Mazon, also of Houston, Joshua (Jen) Zeiger, of North Canton and Kyle (Amanda) Zeiger, of Cary, North Carolina; 24 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Ralph (Mariclaire) Shilling, of Davenport, Florida; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Waneta Shilling and Mrs. Lucy Mazon; brother-in-law, Jim Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
A private, graveside service will be conducted at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. There are no calling hours. The family has suggested memorial contributions in Jane's name made to the Washington High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, 1 Paul Brown Dr. SE, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com
