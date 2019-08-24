Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Parish
North Canton, OH
JANE K. SIMILE RN


1938 - 2019
JANE K. SIMILE RN Obituary
Jane K. Simile, M.Ed., RN

age 80, of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on December 6, 1938 to the late Robert Allen and Francis Keyer. Jane was a graduate of Our Lady of Victory High School in Fort Worth, Texas; she continued her education at Loretto Heights College in Denver, Colorado where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and later received her Master's in Education from Kent State University. Jane worked as a nurse in the Canton City Schools for 25 years, where she spent several years as the head nurse before retiring. She was a member at St. Paul Catholic Parish in North Canton. She was an avid reader and gardener. Jane loved to swim, knit, needlepoint and watch horse racing. She ruled the card table with her sharp skills and distracted her opponents with her dry sense of humor. But above all, she loved to spend time with her family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert "Buddy" Keyer and her niece Elizabeth Keyer. Jane is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Daniel Simile; her children, Catherine (Janet Chance) Simile of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dan (Belinda) Simile, Jr. of Columbus, Michael (Julie) Simile of Green, Laura (Kevin) Cummins of Cincinnati and Bill (Tarie) Simile of Toledo. Also survived by grandchildren Danielle, Michael Jacob, Amanda, Spencer, Anna, Sydnie, Matthew, AJ, and Sean; siblings Barry Keyer, Martha (Don) Hancock, John (Mary) Keyer, and Bill (Kelly) Keyer of Louisville, Kentucky, sister-in-law Anita Keyer of Tucson, Arizona and her nephews Will (Emori), Rob and David Keyer, all of Louisville, Kentucky.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at St. Paul Catholic Parish in North Canton at 10 a.m., with Rev. John Keehner as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be given to a or to The Canton City School's Nurses Fund to help children in need. To donate to the Nurses Fund, a check may be made out to The Canton City School Nurses Emergency Fund. Mail checks to Canton City Schools Administration Building, Attention: Health Services, 305 McKinley Ave. N.W. Canton, Ohio 44702.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2019
