Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Jane L. Koehler


1936 - 2019
Jane L. Koehler Obituary
Jane L. Koehler

Age 83 of Navarre, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born January 16, 1936, in Massillon the daughter of the late Edward and Elvira (Ertle) Jacobs. Along with her husband, Fred, Jane established Glass Craft Stained Glass Studio in 1970 and operated the family business until 1996.

Jane is survived by daughters, Bonnie J. Koehler and Jackie Fath; granddaughters, Allyssa Rentz and Nicole Fath; great-grandson Carson, sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Sorensen and Jim Clerkin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Siegfried "Fred" Koehler (2011); sisters, Beverly Uhl, Pat DuSheid and brother Don Jacobs.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon. Burial will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 3816 Pay Sphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Sept. 14, 2019
