(Mary) Jane Looman



age 94, (formerly of Canton, OH) passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. Jane was her happiest with a table full of family and people to feed. Her house and her arms were open, always. She had the best stories and told them with a twinkle in her eye. Whether it was about swimming with her sisters (all day for a nickel), in the local pool, dancing at the Meyers Lake Ballroom where she met her husband Glenn, or all the people she met working at the Onesta Hotel and the Brown Derby. Everyone loved to hear her tell her stories. She was born, the second oldest of eight children, to the late John and Alma (Kemp) Roberts Sr., in Canton, OH. Mother of three, grandmother of seven, and great grandmother of ten. She was an avid bowler and spent many years bowling in leagues with her late husband Glenn. She loved to plant her flower gardens and planted one every year.



She is proceeded in death by her husband Glenn W. Looman Sr., two sisters Betty Kathleen Roberts and Louise Manly, one brother John Roberts, and special friend Jack Smith. Jane is survived by three sisters Lee Elliott, Bonnie (Donald) Dentler, and Linda (Larry) Hearn, one brother, Harold Roberts, three sons Glenn W. (Lenore) Looman Jr., Craig Looman, and Kevin (Annette) Looman, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Private Services to be held graveside. She was loved so much, by so many, and will be missed terribly.



