Jane E. Mills 1923-2019
Age 96, of Minerva, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Bel-Air Care Center in Alliance. She was born Jan. 3, 1923 in Minerva to Floyd and Eva (Johnson) DeWalt. She was a salesperson for Garee-Scotts in Minerva where she worked for over 40 years. She is a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church and the Presbytery Women's Club. She graduated from Minerva High School and is a member of Carroll Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and the Minerva Historical Society.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Mills who died in 1990; son, Greg Mills, and a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Mills. She is survived by son, Doug (Cathy) Mills of Alliance; daughter-in-law, A. Michale Mills of Minerva; sister, Patricia (Les Dyer) Rubel of Spartanburg, S.C.; grandson, Drew (Brittany Klingensmith) Mills; step-grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie Bogner) Nutter, Natasha (P.J.) Sirianni; great grandson, Connor Mills; a step great grandchild, McKenzie Sirianni; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Minerva First Presbyterian Church with Rev. John Lane and Rev. Brittany Hesson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home and one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva First Presbyterian Church or the Minerva Historical Society. The family would like to thank the staffs of St. Lukes Lutheran Community, Bel-Air Nursing Home and Alliance-Aultman Hospice for all of their wonderful care. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019