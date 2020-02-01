|
Jane R. (Hall) Meyer "Together Again"
87. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a long illness. Born on May 1, 1932 to Catharine "Caddy" and Thomas "Lyle" Burdette in Welch, West Virginia. Jane was a proud graduate of Massillon Washington High School and Marjorie Webster Jr. College in Washington, DC where she earned her degree in Early Childhood Education. Jane taught Kindergarten in Massillon City Schools for about five years before leaving to follow her passion of being a waitress. This occupation served her well as she was very much a "people person" and was loved by all her customers in Ohio and Florida. Jane was feisty and full of spunk and never knew a stranger. Jane married Darold Meyer in 1973 and they retired to Naples, Florida in 1995 where she lived until recently.
Jane was preceded in death by her first husband, Herman Hall; her second husband, Darold Meyer; as well as her parents, Caddy and Lyle Burdette. She is survived by two daughters, Katherine (Stan) Evans and Christy (Sam) Plott. She has four grandchildren: Steve Evans (Tymmie), Mike Evans (Kristen), Tiffany Evans (Jason), Matthew Plott (Laura); one great-grandson, Caleb Plott and a great-grandson, Jaxon Evans due in February. She has two step-granddaughters, Kelley (David) Nolan and Shelley (David) Bowman along with four step-grandchildren: Patrick Finnegin, Ryan, Sarah and Ashley Bowman. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Aneshansel of Massillon; and two nephews and a niece and their families. Jane also leaves behind dear friends, Maureen, Sandy, Luan and Alma of Florida and Gail Billman of Massillon. The family would like to thank the Canton Regency and Aultman Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Per Jane's wishes, there will be no services, and cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708, East Naples Fire Department, 4798 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 1, 2020