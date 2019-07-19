Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Fresno United Methodist Church
Fresno, OH
Jane Wentz Woodie


1927 - 2019
Jane Wentz Woodie Obituary
Jane Wentz Woodie 1927-2019

It is with sadness that the family of Jane Wentz Woodie announces her death on the 16th of July, at Webster at Rye, in Rye, N.H. Jane was born in Fresno, Ohio in 1927 to Gilbert and Wilma Thomas Wentz. She met her husband, Frank G. Woodie, at a school dance in Fresno and the couple was married in 1952 for 61 years. In 2007, Jane moved to NH to be closer to her two daughters, Mary Ann Woodie Driscoll and Sally Woodie Fodero, her sons-in-law, Timothy C. Driscoll and Mark D. Fodero, and her beloved granddaughters, Sarah Jane Fodero, Savannah Mary Fodero (Forthofer), and Madeline Woodie Fodero. She was so happy to welcome her new grandson-in-law Tyler Forthofer to the family. Jane maintained a strong connection with her family both in Ohio and in NH, and she will be missed by her friends and family.

Jane grew up on a large dairy farm in Fresno where she worked hard alongside her many cousins. She was a graduate of Muskingum College, where she simultaneously took classes in the summer and taught first grade during the school year to fill a teaching shortage. After they were married, Jane and Frank moved to Canton, Ohio where Jane taught at Gibbs and McGregor schools for many years. Jane loved to golf, knit, and go to breakfast with her granddaughters. Wherever she lived, she was an active member of her community and the United Methodist Church. Jane was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ellen Barto.

Calling hours are Sunday 2:00-4:00 at the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home, 1803 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton. Funeral Services will be Monday, July 22, at 11:00 a.m. in Fresno United Methodist Church in Fresno, Ohio with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Interment in Fairview Cemetery in Fresno, with a luncheon to follow, in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness online at https://www.fightingblindness.org/. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on July 19, 2019
