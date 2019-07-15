|
|
Janet C. Howell
Janet quickly followed her husband, Charlie in death on July 13th, 2019. After a challenging year following a stroke, Janet is at peace. Janet was blessed to be involved in the lives of her grandchildren, Geoffrey and Andrew Saltarelli. She is also survived by her son Matt and daughter-in-law Eileen.
She will be remembered for her love of her pets and a strong supporter of multiple animal protection charities. Janet was always a Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan and also enjoyed watching a good golf tournament and NASCAR race on TV.
A celebration of her and Charlie's life is being planned for next month. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on July 15, 2019